HSSC Group D recruitment 2023 exam: Last date today for 13,500 plus vacancies, apply now!

HSSC Group D recruitment 2023, HSSC Group D 2023 online form: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is going to close the application window today for recruitment to the post of Group D against Advt. No. 1/2023 under CET. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in. The last date for making payment of the application fee is July, 10.

Earlier, the last date for application was June 26, 2023. This drive is being done to recruit a total of 13, 536 vacancies in various departments. Appointed candidates will get a salary in the pay band of Level DL (Rs. 16,900-53,500).

HSSC Group D recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 10th pass or equivalent; Hindi/Sanskrit upto 10th as a subject

Age Limit - 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

HSSC Group D recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of HSSC Click on the notification link that reads, 'APPLICATION FORM FOR RECRUITMENT TO GROUP D POST(S)' It will take you to the new window. Clcik on new registration Enter your mobile number You will receive an OTP on phone Enter OTP Application form will appear on the screen Fill out the details, upload documents, make payment, and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

