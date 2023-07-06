HSSC Group D recruitment 2023 exam: Last date today for 13,500 plus vacancies, apply now!

HSSC Group D recruitment 2023, HSSC Group D 2023 online form: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is going to close the application window today for recruitment to the post of Group D against Advt. No. 1/2023 under CET. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in. The last date for making payment of the application fee is July, 10.
Earlier, the last date for application was June 26, 2023. This drive is being done to recruit a total of 13, 536 vacancies in various departments. Appointed candidates will get a salary in the pay band of Level DL (Rs. 16,900-53,500).
HSSC Group D recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 10th pass or equivalent; Hindi/Sanskrit upto 10th as a subject
Age Limit - 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)
HSSC Group D recruitment 2023: How to apply?
- Visit the official website of HSSC
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'APPLICATION FORM FOR RECRUITMENT TO GROUP D POST(S)'
- It will take you to the new window.
- Clcik on new registration
- Enter your mobile number
- You will receive an OTP on phone
- Enter OTP
- Application form will appear on the screen
- Fill out the details, upload documents, make payment, and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
HSSC Group D recruitment 2023: Application Fee
|Category
|Residents of Haryana
|Non-residents of Haryana
|Male Candidates (General)
|
Rs. 500/- for those Who provide PP No/ Aadhar No.
Rs. 1000/- for those Who do not provide PP No/Aadhar No.
|
Rs. 500/- for those Who provide PP No/ Aadhar No.
Rs. 1000/- for those Who do not provide PP No/Aadhar No.
|Male(ExServicemen child)
|
Rs. 500/- for those Who provide PP No/ Aadhar No.
Rs. 1000/- for those Who do not provide PP No/Aadhar No.
|
Rs. 500/- for those Who provide PP No/ Aadhar No.
Rs. 1000/- for those Who do not provide PP No/Aadhar No.
|Female Candidates
|
Rs. 250/- for those Who provide PP No/ Aadhar No.
Rs. 500/- for those Who do not provide PP No/Aadhar No.
|
Rs. 500/- for those Who provide PP No/ Aadhar No.
Rs. 1000/- for those Who do not provide PP No/Aadhar No.
|Ex-servicemen
|
Rs. 250/- for those Who provide PP No/ Aadhar No.
Rs. 500/- for those Who do not provide PP No/Aadhar No.
|
Rs. 500/- for those who provide PP No/ Aadhar No.
Rs. 1000/- for those Who do not provide PP No/Aadhar No.
|Disabled persons
|
Rs. 250/- for those Who provide PP No/ Aadhar No.
Rs. 500/- for those Who do not provide PP No/Aadhar No.
|
Rs. 500/- for those Who provide PP No/ Aadhar No.
Rs. 1000/- for those Who do not provide PP No/Aadhar No.
|SC, Backward Class, EWS
|
Rs. 250/- for those Who provide PP No/ Aadhar No.
Rs. 500/- for those Who do not provide PP No/Aadhar No.
|
Rs. 500/- for those Who provide PP No/ Aadhar No.
Rs. 1000/-for those Who do not provide PP No/Aadhar No.