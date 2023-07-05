South Western Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 904 Apprentice Posts, 10th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV South Western Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification released

South Western Railway Recruitment 2023: South Western Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website of RRC Hubli at rrchubli.in. The registration process will end on August 2, 2023. A total of 904 vacancies will be recruited through this exam.

South Western Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Hubballi Division- 237 vacancies

Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi: 217 vacancies

Bengaluru Division: 230 vacancies

Mysuru Division: 177 vacancies

Central Workshop, Mysuru: 43 vacancies

ALSO READ | IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 vacancy revised, Canara Bank added 500 more posts

South Western Railway Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates holding 10th pass qualification or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a recognized board are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - The age of candidates should be between the age group of 15 and 24 years. The upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in

case of OBC candidates and 10 years for PwD category candidates.

ALSO READ | RRC Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 1104 Apprentice posts, 10th, ITI pass can apply

South Western Railway Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the percentage of marks in matriculation with minimum of 50% + ITI marks in the trade in which the Apprenticeship is to be done.

South Western Railway Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from June 3 to August 2, 2023. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

South Western Railway Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

While submitting an online application, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs.100/- through the payment gateway integrated with the online

application. No change/edit will be allowed thereafter. The payment can be made by using a Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.