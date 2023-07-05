RRC Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 1104 Apprentice posts, 10th, ITI pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration beigns

RRC Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has started registrations for North Eastern Railway Apprentice Training under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Aspiring candidates can register online for NER Apprentices Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- rrcgorakhpur.net. The application process has been commenced on July 3 and will conclude on August 2, 2023.

RRC is conducting the NER Apprentices Recruitment 2023 to fill a total of 1,104 posts. The selection of a candidate will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both class 10th (with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

NER Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Mechanical Workshop/Gorakhpur: 411 Posts

Signal Workshop/Gorakhpur Cantt: 63 Posts

Bridge Workshop/Gorakhpur Cantt: 35 Posts

Mechanical Workshop/Izzatnagar: 151 Posts

Diesel Shed/Izzatnagar: 60 Posts

Carriage & Wagon/Lajjatnagar: 64 Posts

Carriage & Wagon/Lucknow Junction: 155 Posts

Diesel Shed/Gonda: 90 Posts

Carriage & Wagon/Varanasi: 75 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed the prescribed qualification of High School/10th with minimum 50% marks and ITI in the notified trade as on the date of issue of notification

Age Limit: Candidate should be between 15 to 24 years.