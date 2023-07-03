Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2023 for 1000 vacancies, Apply Online at centralbankofindia.co.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV central bank of india recruitment 2023 online application form

Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2023: The Central Bank of India has released a notification for recruitment to the post of managers in midele management grade scale 2 in mainstream. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before July 15, 2023. A toal of 1000 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The number of vacancies may vary according to the actual requirement of the bank. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, how to apply and other details below.

Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2023: Category-wise vacancy details

SC - 150 Posts

ST - 75 Posts

OBC - 270 Posts

EWS - 100 Posts

GEN - 405 Posts

Total - 1000 Posts

Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2023: What is the Eligibility Criteria?

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be a graduate from a recognized University; CAIIB. Candidates should note that the preference shall be given to the candidate who possesses any other higher qualification.

Experience - minimum 3 years for officer in PSB/Private Sector Banks /RRB or 6 years for the candidate who worked as Clerk in PSB/Private Sector Bank/RRB and with MBA/MCA/Post Graduate Diploma in Risk Management /Treasury Management/ Forex/ Trade Finance/ CA/ICWA/CMA/CFA/PGDM/ Diploma from Indian Institute of Banking & Finance.

Age Limit - maximum 32 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidate will be through online written test and personal interview.

Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Candidates can submit applications online from July 1, 2023 to July 15, 2023. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

SC/ST/Women - Rs. 175/- + GST

Others - Rs. 850/- + GST