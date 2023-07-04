EPFO 2023 exam dates announced for Stenographer and SSA, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV EPFO SSA and Stenographer 2023 exam dates out

EPFO 2023 exam date, EPFO Stenographer and SSA 2023 exam dates: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the exam dates for the stage 1 recruitment exam for the post of Social Security Assistant and Stenographer. Candidates who applied for the EPFO written exam 2023 can check the complete schedule at the official website of EPFO.

According to the official schedule, The recruitment exam for Stenographers is scheduled to be held on August 1, 2023, while the Social Security Assistant exam will take place on August 18, 21, and 23.

EPFO SSA and Stenographer 2023: Intimation Slip and admit card release date

The intimation slips for the stenographer post will be released on July 22, 2023, and the admit cards for the same will be allotted 2-3 days prior to the exam date. Simultaneously, the intimation slip for the social security assistant will release in the second week of August 2023, and the admit cards will be released 2-3 days prior to the exam. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for the latest updates.

EPFO SSA and Stenographer 2023: How to download exam schedule?

Visit the official website of recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on the notifications or Exam Schedule Click on the relevant link for the exam you applied for The PDF containing the exam schedule will appear on the screen Check the exam date, timings, and other details about the exam in the PDF

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 2859 Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Stenographer Posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Examination (Phase-I) and Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test).