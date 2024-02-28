DSSSB Various Post Admit Card 2024 OUT: Check Judicial Assistant, JJA, SPA call letters direct link

Follow us on Image Source : DSSSB DSSSB Various Post Admit Card 2024 OUT

DSSSB Various Post Admit Card 2024: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for various posts including Senior Assistant, Personal Assistant, and Junior Judicial Assistant. Candidates who applied for DSSSB recruitment 2024 exam can download their call letters using credentials on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

To download the DSSSB Admit Card 2024, the candidates are required to enter their application number, password, and captcha on the login page. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided easy steps to download call letters below.

How to download DSSSB Various Post Admit Card 2024?

1. Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'Download e-Admit Card for DSSSB Online Examination scheduled from 2nd March 2024 to 31st March 2024' flashing on the homepage in latest news.

3. It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, password, and captcha

4. On logging, the admit card will appear on the screen

5. Download admit card and save it for future reference

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 990 vacancies for the post of Senior Assistant, Personal Assistant, and Junior Judicial Assistant in the Delhi District Court and Family Courts within the Union Territory of Delhi.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in a Written Test, Skill Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Those who qualify in the first stage of the recruitment procedure will be called for other recruitment procedures. The recruitment exams for the aforementioned posts are scheduled from 2nd March 2024 to 31st March 2024. Candidates can check their exact exam date and time on their admit cards. Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on their admit cards thoroughly before appearing in the exam.