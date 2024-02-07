DSSSB TGT 2024 recruitment registration process to start tomorrow at dsssbonline.nic.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DSSSB TGT 2024 recruitment registration is starting tomorrow, February 8.

DSSSB TGT 2024 recruitment: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) is all set to start the registration process for Trained Graduate Teacher Posts. Candidates who wish to become teachers can submit their applications online from tomorrow onwards, February 7 at dsssbonline.nic.in.

A total of 5,118 vacancies in TGT maths, social science, natural science, physical science, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, and drawing will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Candidates will be able to submit their application forms by March 8. The placement of the candidates will be done in the schools of UT government schools, local bodies, and autonomous bodies.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

To apply for the above posts, the candidate should have a bachelor's degree or equivalent in the subject for which he or she is applying from a recognized university with 45 percent marks in aggregate along with one of the school subjects. The candidate should also have a degree in education and a working knowledge of Hindi. The candidate should have also qualified the Central Teacher Eligibility Test from CBSE.

Age Limit - The maximum age of the candidate should not be above 32 years. The upper age limit of the female candidate is 40 years. Age restrictions will apply to candidates from the reserved category following government regulations.

Application Fee

The applications are required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 100. However, female candidates and those belonging to reserved categories (SC, ST, PwBD and ex-serviceman categories) are exempted from the application fee.

Exam Pattern

The exam paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions each in two sections. The Multiple choice questions in the first part will be worth 2 marks while those in Section B will be of one mark. The candidates will have to attempt the 200 MCQs in two hours.