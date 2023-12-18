DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply online for Apprentice positions at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY DRDO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF released

DRDO Recruitment 2023: The Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER), located in Haldwani, has announced vacancies for apprenticeships at both Haldwani and the DIBER field station in Pithoragarh. Eligible candidates interested in these positions can apply online via apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. The official notification was published in the Employment News (December 16-22), 2023. The deadline for submitting the application form is within 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

A total of 32 vacancies for the post of Mechanic, Draughtsman, Machinist, Turner or similar, laboratory assistant, agriculture assistant, COPA, electrician, fitter, advanced welder, Painter (General), Carpenter, Plumber, Mason, Or similar will be recruited. Candidates can check more details such as the registration process, important dates and other details below.

Who is eligible to apply for DRDO Apprenticeship Recruitment?

Candidates applying to the above posts should have an ITI certificate in above mentioned trades. Those candidates who have completed the qualifying examination as regular candidates are only eligible to apply.

Who is not eligible to apply for DRDO Apprenticeship Recruitment?

Graduate degree holders who had training or job experience for one year or more after attaining the essential qualification shall not be eligible for being engaged as an apprentice under the act.

Selection Procedure for DRDO Apprenticeship Recruitment

Selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in their academic careers. Selected candidates have to submit a Medical Fitness Certificate at the time of joining.

Stipend for DRDO Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023

Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs.7000 /- Per month. There will be reservations for SC/ST/OBC/ECW as per Govt rules

How to apply for DRDO Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023?

Go to the official website , apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Register and generate login credentials

Login with your registered credentials

Proceed with your application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

