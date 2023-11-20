Don't miss out: SSC GD Constable 2023 Registration starts on Nov 24 for 75,768 vacancies, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC GD Constable 2023 Registration opens on Nov 24

SSC GD Constable 2023 Registration: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to start the registration process for recruitment to the various posts of GD Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam 2023. The registration process will begin on November 24. All those who are seeking central government jobs can submit applications till December 28, 2023. Candidates can check details about the recruitment process on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The commission has scheduled the recruitment exam for SSC GD Constable 2023 for February 2024. Shortlisted candidates will be commissioned across various posts including Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Qualification required

To apply for the above posts, the candidate should have passed the Matriculation or 10th class exam from a recognized Board.

Age Limit required

The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 23 years as of August, 01. However, there will be age relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in computer-based testing, physical efficiency tests, physical standard testing (PST), medical exam, and document verification.

Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. While, the candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, or eligible ex-servicemen (ESM) are not required to pay any fee.

Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in an objective type format which will carry 80 questions carrying 2 marks each. Check the marking scheme in the table given below.