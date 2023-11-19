RCFL Recruitment 2023 for Management Trainee posts, check eligibility, how to apply and more

Follow us on Image Source : RCFL RCFL Management Trainee Recruitment 2023 Online applications underway

RCFL Recruitment 2023: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) has started the registration process for recruitment to the various posts of Management Trainee. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before December 1, 2023. A total of 25 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done through the online test and personal interview. Candidates can check eligibility, experience, and other details below.

RCFL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (Materials) - 23 Posts

Management Trainee (Legal) - 2 Posts

RCFL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Management Trainee (Materials) - B.E./B.Tech.

Management Trainee (Legal) - 3 years Graduation with regular and full-time Degree in Law

Age Limit for Management Trainee Posts

Management Trainee (Materials) - The upper age limit for general category candidates should not be more than 27 years. For SC/ST category, it is 32 years and for the OBC category, it is 30 years.

Management Trainee (Legal) - The Upper Age Limit for the UR category is 27 years.

RCFL Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection process comprises online tests and personal interviews.

Exam Pattern

RCFL Management Trainee exam 2023-24 will be a computer-based online objective-type test. The exam will be conducted at various exam centres including Bhopal, Delhi/Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai/Navi Mumbai/Thane/MMR region, and Nagpur. The medium of the exam will be Rajbhasha (Hindi) and English. The exam will be of 90 minutes.

In the exam, a total of 100 questions will be asked. 50 questions will be based on the course curriculum of the qualifying degree, each carrying two marks. The other 50 questions will be from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and General Knowledge/Awareness, with each question carrying one mark. There will be negative markings for wrong answers. The exact date of the online test shall be communicated in due course of time.

How to apply?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before December 1, 2023. Candidates can apply online by following the easy steps.

Go to the official website, www.rcfltd.com

Click 'Apply online' and select 'New Registration' tab to apply.

Enter your details such as Name, Contact details and Email-id

After the registration, proceed with application procedure

Upload documents, pay the application fee and take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

General, OBC, and EWS category - Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Female category - No Fee

Direct link to apply online

Read More Government Job Related News

ALSO READ | SAIL Recruitment 2023 for 110 Operator-cum-Technician and Attendant-cum-Technician posts, check eligibility

ALSO READ | DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 863 Pharmacist and other posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check details