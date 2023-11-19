RCB Recruitment 2023 for Technical and Administrative Posts, apply online before December 2

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK RCB Recruitment 2023 applications underway

RCB Recruitment 2023: Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Technical and Administrative. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications by December 2. The link to the online applications can be accessed at rcb.res.in. A total of 36 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Registrar, 11 vacancies are for the post of Instrumentation Engineer and 6 vacancies are each for the post of Technical Assistant and Documentation Assistant.

Eligibility Criteria

Registrar - A post-graduate degree in any discipline

Instrumentation Engineer - BE/BTech degree in Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation or relevant field and consistently excellent academic record.

Technical Assistant - BE /BTech/ B Pharm/ MSc, with 3 years’ relevant experience

Documentation Assistant - Graduate degree in any discipline

Salary

Registrar - Pay Level – 13 (Rs.123100-215900)

Instrumentation Engineer - Pay Level – 11 (Rs. 67700 to Rs. 208700)

Technical Assistant - Pay Level – 6 (Rs. 35400 to Rs. 112400)

Documentation Assistant - Pay Level – 06 (Rs. 35400 to Rs. 112400)

How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit applications at rcb.res.in on or before December 2. Candidates can check more details in the provided PDF.