CRPF Tradesman answer key 2023 OUT on crpf.gov.in, here's easy steps

CRPF Tradesman answer key 2023, CRPF answer key PDF: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of tradesman today, July 18, 2023. All those who appeared in the said exam can download the CRPF Tradesman Answer Key 2023 in PDF format from the official website of CRPF - crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Tradesman exam was held from July 1, 2023, to July 12, 2023, at various exam centers. A total of 8318 vacancies for constable (Tradesman and Technical) posts will be recruited within the CRPF. If candidates are unsatisfied with the CRPF Tradesman Answer Key, they may raise objections till July 20, 2023, at 11.55 pm. If any discrepancies or errors are found, the answer key will be revised. Candidates can download CRPF Tradesman answer key 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

CRPF Tradesman answer key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CRPF - crpf.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CRPF Tradesman answer key 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the user id and password CRPF Tradesman answer key 2023 will appear on the screen Candidates are required to cross-check their responses with the official answer key and calculate their marks based on the marking scheme shared by the CRPF

CRPF Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Exam: Marking Scheme

Candidates should note that each correct answer carries 1 mark and each incorrect answer carries 0.25 marks and unattempted or blank answers receive 0 marks. The result will be declared after the release of the final answer key which will be released after the clarification of objections received from the candidates by subject experts.