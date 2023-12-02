Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: BPSC TRE 2 admit card 2023 released, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023 released: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023 on its official website. All the aspirants who have applied for the recruitment exam can now download their admit card from the website. Candidates can visit the official website www.bssc.bihar.gov.in and download the admit card.

All the aspirants should have their username and password to access their Admit Card. Candidates can check this direct link to visit the official website to get their hall ticket.

The Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Tier 2 exam will be conducted in two shifts on December 7 from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The exam will also be conducted in single shift from 12 pm to 2:30 on December 8, 9, 10, 14, and 15. The exam will be conducted for primary teachers, PGT, TGT posts.

Candidates must crack the written exam and have verified documents. The exam will be conducted for 69706 posts including primary teachers, PGT, TGT. Candidates are advised to carefully check their exam date, time, and shift and must take all the necessary documents. Direct link to check and download the admit card, click here.

How to download Bihar Teacher Recruitment Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Education Department www.bssc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, check for "latest updates" option

Step 3: Lool for "School Teacher Admit Card 2023 (Advt. No. 27/2023)" in latest options

Step 4: Click on the link and enter all the required information including username and password

Step 5: Click on the submit after filling out all the information

Step 6: After clicking on the submit option, the admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the admit card and also take a print out or photocopy for precaution.

