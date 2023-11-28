RVNL recruitment 2023: Check how to apply for 61 Station Shift Managers, other posts | DETAILS

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has invited applications for Station Shift Manager and several other posts. According to the official website, candidates who want to apply for these posts can attend the interview on December 1 and December 2, 2023. As many as 61 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
Here are details of the vacancies
- Chief Interface Coordinator: 3 posts
- Chief Quality Assurance and Quality Control Manager: 1 post
- Chief OHS&E Manager: 1 post
- BIM Managers: 3 posts
- Planning Manager: 2 posts
- Station Shift Managers: 8 posts
- Senior Station Managers: 5 posts
- Deputy Quality Assurance and Control Manager: 3 posts
- Utility Manager: 1 post
- Survey Manager: 3 posts
- MEP Manager: 3 posts
- Traffic Manager: 2 posts
- Senior Geotechnical Engineers: 3 posts
- Engineering Manager: 3 posts
- Senior OHS&E Manager: 6 posts
- Junior OHS&E Manager: 6 posts
- Junior OHS&E Electrical Manager: 6 posts
- Senior OHS&E Electrical Manager: 2 posts
Eligibility
Candidates who want to apply for these posts can check their academic qualifications and age limits through the detailed notification available here. Selection will be through interviews which will be held on the above-mentioned dates. Selected candidates will have to undergo a medical examination.
In order to gather more information related to this, candidates can visit the official website of RVNL. The interview will be held at Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Mezzanine Floor, Thirumayilai Railway Station, Compl, Mylapore, Chennai- 600004.
ALSO READ: IITs, IIMs advised to become multi-disciplinary: Union Education Minister