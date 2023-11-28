RVNL recruitment 2023: Check how to apply for 61 Station Shift Managers, other posts | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rail Vikas Nigam Limited -- Job vacancy

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has invited applications for Station Shift Manager and several other posts. According to the official website, candidates who want to apply for these posts can attend the interview on December 1 and December 2, 2023. As many as 61 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Here are details of the vacancies

Chief Interface Coordinator: 3 posts

Chief Quality Assurance and Quality Control Manager: 1 post

Chief OHS&E Manager: 1 post

BIM Managers: 3 posts

Planning Manager: 2 posts

Station Shift Managers: 8 posts

Senior Station Managers: 5 posts

Deputy Quality Assurance and Control Manager: 3 posts

Utility Manager: 1 post

Survey Manager: 3 posts

MEP Manager: 3 posts

Traffic Manager: 2 posts

Senior Geotechnical Engineers: 3 posts

Engineering Manager: 3 posts

Senior OHS&E Manager: 6 posts

Junior OHS&E Manager: 6 posts

Junior OHS&E Electrical Manager: 6 posts

Senior OHS&E Electrical Manager: 2 posts

Eligibility

Candidates who want to apply for these posts can check their academic qualifications and age limits through the detailed notification available here. Selection will be through interviews which will be held on the above-mentioned dates. Selected candidates will have to undergo a medical examination.

In order to gather more information related to this, candidates can visit the official website of RVNL. The interview will be held at Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Mezzanine Floor, Thirumayilai Railway Station, Compl, Mylapore, Chennai- 600004.

