BPSC 69th Mains admit card 2023 to be released today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check updates

BPSC 69th Mains admit card 2023 today, December 28.

BPSC 69th Mains admit card 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to release the mains admit cards for the 69th main examination today, December 28. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam and are eligible to appear in the main exam can download their admit cards using their credentials on the login page, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 3 to January 6, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Once the admit cards are out, candidates can download their call letters by following the easy steps given below.

BPSC 69th Mains admit card 2023: How to download?

Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the 'BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023 link' available on the home page

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter your required information and login

BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023 will display on the screen

Download and save the copy of BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023 for future reference

The registration process for the main exam commenced on November 27 and concluded on December 6. A total of 475 vacancies for various posts will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check more related details on the official website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. How to download BPSC 69th Mains admit card 2023?

BPSC 69th mains admit cards can be downloaded from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, once it is released.

Q2. When will BPSC 69th Mains exam 2023 be conducted?

BPSC 69th mains exam 2023 will be conducted from January 3 to January 6, 2024, at various exam centres across the state.

Q3. What is the exam timing for BPSC 69th Mains exam 2023?