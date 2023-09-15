BPSC 69th admit card 2023 for prelims exam releasing today, check all details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC 69th Prelims admit card 2023 today, September 15

BPSC 69th prelims admit card, BPSC 69th admit card 2023 for prelims: The Bihar Public Service Commission is all set to release the admit cards for the 69th BPSC Preliminary Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC 69th CCE) scheduled for September 30. Candidates who applied for the said exam will be able to download their admit cards from today onwards, September 15, according to the official notice.

The candidates are required to log in with their credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page available on the website. Once the admit card is released, the direct link will be shared with the candidates in due course of the time.

According to the schedule, the 69th BPSC Preliminary Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC 69th CCE) will be conducted on September 30 from 12 noon to 2 PM at various exam centers across the state. The admit card download link will be shared with the candidates in due course of time. The candidates have been advised to keep their eyes on the official website of BPSC for the latest updates.

Recently, the commission has updated the vacancy numbers. According to the recent update, 33 more vacancies have been added to the recruitment exam, bringing the total to 475 posts.

The candidates will be selected depending on how well they performed in the preliminary, main, and interview rounds. Individuals who pass the preliminary exam will receive an invitation to the main exam. The final selected candidates will be contacted for the interview stage.