BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 to be released on THIS date!

BPSC 69th prelims admit card 2023, BPSC bihar 69th Prelims exam date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice regarding the release of admit cards. According to the notice, the commission will release the call letters on September 15. The candidates will be able to download BPSC 69th admit card through the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission has scheduled the Bihar 69th Prelims Exam for September 30, 2023 in single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm at various districts across the state. The details about the exam city will be shared on September 26. Candidates will be able to download Bihar BPSC 69th prelims admit card by following the easy steps given below.

BPSC 69th Prelims admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC 69th Prelims admit card 2023'

It will take you to the login page where you need to login with your credientials and click on 'submit'

BPSC 69th Prelims admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

BPSC 69th Prelims exam 2023: What is the exam pattern

The commission will conduct BPSC 69th Prelims exam 2023 in objective type questions format. There will be negative marking for answering incorrect answers. One third of the total marks for that question will be deducted, according to the official notification.

This drive is being conducted to recruit 442 vacancies on different posts. Earlier, the commision notified 379 vacancies which was increased to 442 in July. Candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website of BPSC for latest udpates.