RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 registration begins at rbi.org.in, date, eligibility, vacancy details and more

RBI Assistant Notification 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started registrations for recruitment to the post of Assistant-2023. Eligible and interested candidates can fill in the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 application form through the official website-- rbi.org.in. The application process for this recruitment has been started from today, September 13 and will close on October 4, 2023.

A total of 450 vacanct posts of Assistant will be filled through this recruitment process. The selection of a candidate will be held in two phases-- Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). According to the official release, the preliminary examination for RBI Assistant recruitment is scheduled on October 21 and October 23. Whereas the main exam will be conducted on December 2, 2023.

RBI Assistant Vacancy 2023: Dates

Start date of online application - September 13, 2023

Last date to fill application form - October 4, 2023

Payment of examination fees - September 13 to October 4, 2023

RBI Assistant preliminary test (Tentative) - October 21 and October 23, 2023

RBI Assistant main test (Tentative) - December 02, 2023

RBI Assistant Vacancy 2023: Details

Name of post - Assistant

Number of posts - 450

Pay Scale - 20,700 – 1,200 (3) – 24,300 – 1,440 (4) - 30,060 – 1,920 (6) – 41,580 – 2,080 (2) – 45,740 – 2,370 (3) – 52,850 – 2,850 (1) – 55,700 and other allowances.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidate must have Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 percent marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

Age Limit

The minimum age of the candidates applying for this recruitment should be 20 years and maximum 28 years. For more information related to eligibility criteria, candidates can visit the official website.

Examination Fee

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ EXS Candidates - Rs 50

GEN/ OBC/ EWS Candidates - Rs 450

RBI Assistant 2023: How to Apply

Candidates are required to visit the official website, rbi.org.in.

Go to the 'Vacancies' section under the 'Current Vacancies' tab.

Click on the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 application form.

Enter basic details and upload the photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a hand-written declaration in the online application form as per the specifications given.

Complete the application process and pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future use.

