MPPSC SET Answer Key 2023 OUT at mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link

MPPSC SET Answer Key 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the answer key for MP State Eligibility Test 2023 today, September 13. Candidates who have appeared for the Madhya Pradesh SET 2023 can download the provisional answer key through the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC has conducted the State Eligibility Test on August 27 in a single shift from 12 PM to 3:05 PM at 12 district headquarters. The candidates who wish to raise objections against the MPPSC SET answer key till September 19, 2023. Applicants must submit the objection along with appropriate representation and prescribed fee. A panel of subject experts will review the grievances received from the candidates and will issue the revised final answer key accordingly.

Based on the final answer key, the MPPSC will declare the Madhya Pradesh SET result. Candidates can download the provisional answer key by following the simple steps provided below.

How to download MPPSC SET Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'MPPSC SET 2023 Provisional Answer Key' link.

Step 3: The answer key PDF file will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check answers for desired sets A, B, C and D and match them with your responses.

Step 5: Download the provisional key and save it for further reference.