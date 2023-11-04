BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 to be conducted from November 25, admit cards soon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 from November 25

BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Examination 2023. According to the official schedule, the 2 Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 25 to 29. The candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will be conducted in the morning (9 to 12 PM) and the second shift will be conducted in the afternoon (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). Candidates can check the subjectwise 32 Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Exam schedule below.

When will the Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) admit card be released?

Admit cards for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Main Written Competitive Examination will be released on the official website one week before the commencement of the examination. To download the BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 admit card, the candidates are required to enter the registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.

Based on the candidate's performance in the BPSC 32nd Judicial Prelims exam, the commission has selected 1,675 candidates for the main exam. This drive is being done to recruit 154 vacancies of Civil Judges. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidates' performance in the prelims, mains, and interview rounds.

The last date for the registration process for BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 was October 25 which was later extended to November 2.