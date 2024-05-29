Bihar Police Recruitment 2024: BPSSC releases SI PET admit card, download at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : BPSSC BPSSC SI PET admit card 2024 download link is accessible at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test for the recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector in different departments. All those who have qualified for the BPSSC SI Main 2024 exam can now download their admit cards from the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, BPSSC SI PET 2024 is scheduled to be held in Patna during the second week of June. The candidates will have to enter their login credentials including registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. In case, any candidate faces difficulties in downloading BPSSC SI PET admit card 2024 can get a duplicate copy from the Bihar Police Under Service Commission's Office, Harding Road, Patna - 800001 during office hours from 10 am to 5 pm.

How to download Bihar Police BPSSC SI Admit Card 2024?

Visit the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSSC SI PET admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide login credentials and click on the 'submit' button

BPSSC SI PET admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save BPSSC SI PET admit card 2024 for future reference

Candidates appearing in the BPSSC SI PET 2024 are advised to keep a copy of the admit card for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without admit card. Candidates are also advised to reach one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall after the closure of entry gates. Candidates are advised to bring all required documents such as valid photo identity proof, graduation certificate, birth certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), and Bihar State Permanent Certificate. Candidates can directly download the BPSSC SI PET admit card 2024 by clicking on the provided link. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,275 vacancies for Sub-Inspectors in the Bihar Police Department.