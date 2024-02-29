BEL Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 541 Trainee Engineer Posts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BEL Recruitment 2024 online applications are underway

BEL Recruitment 2024: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released the notificaiton for recruitment to the post of Trainee Engineer for Pan India locations for HLS/SCB SBU for its project pan India. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before March 13, 2024. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 541 vacancies across India out of which, 68 vacancies are for central zone, 86 are for east zone, 139 are for west zone, 78 are for north zone, 15 are for north east and 131 are reserved for south zone. Candidates can check the eligibility, how to apply and other details about the recruitment below.

Eligibility Criteria Educaitonal Qualification:

Candidates who are holding qualification of B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in relevant subject of engineering with aggregate of 55 percent marks are eligible to submit their application forms.

Age Limit for Trainee Engineer Posts

BE/B.TECH : Upper age limit is 28 years

ME/M.TECH : Upper age limit is 30 years

There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.

Remuneration:

Trainee Engineer: An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of Rs. 30,000/- per month for the 1st Year of engagement, Rs. 35,000/- per month for the 2nd year, Rs. 40, 000/- per month for the 3rd year respectively

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through a written test for shorlisted candidates, followed by a interview, only for those candidates who qualify in the written test. The details about the venue will be communicated in due course of time.

How to register?

Candidates are required to register themselves online through a google form available on the official website, bel-india.in. Registrations received in any other format will not be considered. Candidates are required to register online using the link given in official notification. The online applications can be submitted by March 13. No application form will be considered after the due course of time.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs. 150/- plus 18 percent GST. The candidates belonging to PwBD, SC and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

