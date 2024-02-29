SAIL Recruitment 2024 for 341 operator cum technician trainee posts, apply online at sail.co.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK SAIL Recruitment 2024 online applications are underway

SAIL Recruitment 2024: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at sail.co.in on or before March 18. The online application process was started on February 26. A total of 341 vacancies for the post of operator cum technician will be recruited. Candidates can check all required information including eligibility, how to apply, application fee and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have passed class 10th exam from a recognized board and 3 years of diploma in relevant subject.

Age Limit - 18 to 28 years

Stipend: The candidates will get the minimum of scale of pay on regularisation in S-3 grade will be Rs.10.4 Lakh (approx) per annum excluding location based allowances, category specific allowances etc., as per official notification.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the computer based test, which will be conducted in both langugages (English and Hindi). The exam will consist of 100 objective type questions in 2 segments.i.e. 50 on domain knowledge and 50 on aptitude. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. All those qualify in the CBT will be shortlisted for skill test in order of merit.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/Departmental candidates - Rs. 200/-

Payment mode - Net banking/credit card/ATM cum debit card

How to apply?

Visit the official website, sailcareers.com

Click on the 'Careers' Page

Now, click on 'SAIL Recruitment 2024 for operator cum technician trainee posts'

Now, click on 'login'

Register yourself by providing One Time Registration (OTR) and generate credientials

Login with the generated credientials

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload required documents, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

