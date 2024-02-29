UPPSC Staff Nurse Main Exam 2023 registration begins at uppsc.up.nic.in; apply before March 14

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UPPSC Staff Nurse Main Exam 2023 registration forms outq

UPPSC Staff Nurse Main Exam 2023 registration: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the main exam registration process for staff nurse 2023. All those candidates who have qualified for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Main 2023-24 exam can submit their application forms before March 14 at uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date for submission of applicaiton form is March 14.

The UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Exam 2024 was conducted on December 19 in five districts of the state, namely Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, and Meerut.The results were announced on February 20. As per the preliminary exam result, a total of 3,962 candidates have qualified for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Main Exam 2023.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 2,240 vacancies for the post of staff nurse. The selection process of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's overall performance in the Prelims exam, mains exam, followed by document verification and medical test.

How to register for UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains 2024 exam?

Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Conventional form:- Fill online details for- staff nurse allopathic (M or F) (MAINS) exam-2023.'

You will be redirected to a new window where you need to register yourself through one time registration number

Fill out the application form carefully and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains 2024 exam pattern

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains 2024 exam will be divided into two parts of the exam- part A and part B. There will be a total of five questions in Part A, and 6 Questions in Part B.Each question carroies a total of 5 marks. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours.