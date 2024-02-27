AIIMS NORCET 2024 registration starts at aiimsexams.ac.in, prelims exam on April 14

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AIIMS NORCET 2024 registration begins

AIIMS NORCET 2024 registration: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the registration process for the post of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through online mode at aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the online process commenced on February 26 and will conclude on May 17. Candidates will have to pay an application fee before completing the online application process. The candidates belonging to the general category and OBC category have to pay an application fee of Rs. 3,000 while for SC/ST/EWS category, the candidates will have to pay Rs. 2,400 as an application fee. Persons with Disabilities are exempted from the payment of fees. The application fees can be paid through debit card, credit card or net banking.

Exam Date

The board has scheduled the NORCET prelims exam for April 14. Those who will qualify in the prelims will be eligible to appear in the mains exam scheduled for May 7. These dates are tentative, if there is any schedule change, the respective exam authority will share the update on the official website. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website.

Eligibility criteria:

To apply for the aforesaid exam, the candidate should have done BSc (Hons) Nursing, Nursing BSc Nursing from a recognised institute by the Indian Nursing Council. Candidates with BSc (post certificate)/ Post-Basic BSc Nursing or registered as nurses and midwives with State/Indian Nursing Council are also eligible to apply for AIIMS NORCET 2024. Apart from this, his/her age limit should be between 18 and 30 years. There will be age relaxation given to the candidates belonging to the reserved category candidates.

How to apply?

To apply for AIIMS exams, please follow the steps below:

1. Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

2. Click on 'apply online'

3. Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

4. Fill out the application form carefully, providing all required information

5. Upload the necessary documents, make the payment of the application fee, and click on the 'submit' button

6. Finally, take a printout of the document for future reference.

Application Fee

General/OBC Candidates - Rs.3000/- (Rupees Three Thousand only)

SC/ST Candidates/EWS - Rs.2400/- (Rupees Twenty-Four Hundred only)

Persons with Disabilities - Exempted

Apply Online