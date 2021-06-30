UPSC NDA, NA exam I result 2021 declared, here's how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NDA, NA exam I result available at upsc.gov.in, upsc.nic.in

UPSC NDA, NA exam I result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I). The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- upsc.gov.in.The entrance exam was earlier held on April 18.

The UPSC NDA result contains a merit list in PDF format, with the roll numbers of qualified candidates in it.

UPSC NDA, NA exam I result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- upsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads "Written Result- National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam 2021"

Step 3: UPSC NDA 2021 result pdf will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Find your roll number in the online NDA result 2021 pdf

Step 5: Download the merit list, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates who have been selected will have to appear for the Staff Selection Board (SSB) interview, regarding which UPSC will soon release a notification. It is advisable to keep a printed copy of the merit list for reference during the interview. “candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in," the notification mentioned.

Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.

The mark-sheets of the candidates, will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result. For detailed information, please visit the websites of Ministry of Defence i.e., joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.in and careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

