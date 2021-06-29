UPSC IES, ISS exam admit cards 2021 released, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE The recruitment exams will be held on July 16, 17 and 18

UPSC IES, ISS exam admit cards 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Indian Economic Service (IES), Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exams. The recruitment exams will be held on July 16, 17 and 18. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the official website- upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC IES, ISS exam admit cards 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download hall ticket link for IES/ ISS exam 2021

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials- Registration Id/ Roll Number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment exam will be conducted for 15 vacancies in the Indian Economic Service and 11 vacancies in the Indian Statistical Service. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview.

For details on recruitment exam, candidates can refer to the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

