PNB SO recruitment 2020: Applications open for 535 posts; check eligibility, exam pattern, salary

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) released an official notification for the recruitment of a total 535 vacancies on its official website. The registration process for the recruitment has begun online at pnbindia.in. Interested candidates can apply till September 29. PNB will select candidates on the basis of online exam which is scheduled to be held in October-November.
Name of post: Specialist Officer (SO)
Number of posts: 535 posts
Vacancy details:-
Manager (Risk): 160 posts
Manager (Credit): 200 posts
Manager (Treasury): 30 posts
Manager (Law): 25 posts
Maanger (Architect): 2 posts
Manager (Civil): 8 posts
Manager (Economic): 10 posts
Manager (HR): 10 posts
Senior Manager (Risk): 40 posts
Senior Manager (Credit): 50 posts
Age Limit:
Manager: 25 to 35 years
Senior Manager: 25 to 37 years
Important Dates:
Starting date for registration: September 8, 2020
Last date for registration: September 16, 2020
How to apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2020:
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 to 29 September 2020. To apply, first go to the official website www.pnbindia.in and complete the registration process before September 29.
Step 1: Visit the official website, pnbindia.in
Step 2: Scroll down to find the ‘recruitment’ link
Step 3: Click on the registration link
Step 4: Register using details
Step 5: Fill form, upload images
Step 6: Fill form
Step 7: Make payment
PNB SO recruitment 2020: Fee
Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 850. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 175.
Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and interview.
In the exam, students will be asked 200 questions to be solved in 120 minutes. In the exam, 50 questions will be asked from each section — English language, business knowledge, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning/ logical ability. For the right answer, students will get one mark and for the wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.
PNB SO Recruitment Salary
Manager - 31705-1145/1-32850- 1310/10-45950
Senior Manager - 42020 -1310/5-48570- 1460/2-51490