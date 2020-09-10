Image Source : PTI/FILE PNB SO recruitment 2020: Applications open for 535 posts; check eligibility, exam pattern, salary

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) released an official notification for the recruitment of a total 535 vacancies on its official website. The registration process for the recruitment has begun online at pnbindia.in. Interested candidates can apply till September 29. PNB will select candidates on the basis of online exam which is scheduled to be held in October-November.

Name of post: Specialist Officer (SO)

Number of posts: 535 posts

Vacancy details:-

Manager (Risk): 160 posts

Manager (Credit): 200 posts

Manager (Treasury): 30 posts

Manager (Law): 25 posts

Maanger (Architect): 2 posts

Manager (Civil): 8 posts

Manager (Economic): 10 posts

Manager (HR): 10 posts

Senior Manager (Risk): 40 posts

Senior Manager (Credit): 50 posts

Age Limit:

Manager: 25 to 35 years

Senior Manager: 25 to 37 years

Important Dates:

Starting date for registration: September 8, 2020

Last date for registration: September 16, 2020

How to apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2020:

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 to 29 September 2020. To apply, first go to the official website www.pnbindia.in and complete the registration process before September 29.

Step 1: Visit the official website, pnbindia.in

Step 2: Scroll down to find the ‘recruitment’ link

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Fill form

Step 7: Make payment

PNB SO recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 850. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 175.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and interview.

In the exam, students will be asked 200 questions to be solved in 120 minutes. In the exam, 50 questions will be asked from each section — English language, business knowledge, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning/ logical ability. For the right answer, students will get one mark and for the wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

PNB SO Recruitment Salary

Manager - 31705-1145/1-32850- 1310/10-45950

Senior Manager - 42020 -1310/5-48570- 1460/2-51490

