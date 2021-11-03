Odisha OPSC civil services prelims result 2020 declared, 4,754 qualify

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE A total of 392 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. For details on civil services prelims result, please visit the website- opsc.gov.in.

Odisha civil services prelims result 2020: The Odisha civil services prelims result has been declared. A total of 4,754 candidates got qualified, the result is available at the website- opsc.gov.in.

The civil services preliminary exam was earlier conducted on August 27. The candidates qualified in the prelims will now appear in the mains to be conducted on January 20.

Odisha civil services prelims result 2020: Steps to check

Visit the official website- opsc.gov.in Click on the OPSC prelims result link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number OPSC prelims result will appear on the screen Download score card, take a print out for further reference.

A total of 63,222 candidates had applied for the Civil Services exam, which was initially scheduled to be conducted in May but was deferred due to Covid-19 pandemic.

