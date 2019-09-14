IBPS Recruitment 2019: 12,075 vacancies for clerk post. Read important details here before applying

IBPS Recruitment 2019: 12,075 vacancies for clerk. Read important details here before applyingIBPS Recruitment 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) 2019 has invited applications for the 12,075 post of Clerk. It has released an official notification for the job openings on its official website -- ibps.in. Aspirants who are looking for a great job opportunity in the banking sector can apply for the same on or before October 9.
IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Number of posts
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be recruiting a total of 12,075 candidates through this selection process. The candidates will be posted to various locations across the country.
|S.No
|States
|No. of Posts
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Island
|14
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|777
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|11
|4
|Assam
|189
|5
|Bihar
|295
|6
|Chandigarh
|64
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|174
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|04
|9
|Daman & Diu
|02
|10
|Delhi
|525
|11
|Goa
|67
|12
|Gujarat
|600
|13
|Haryana
|328
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|129
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|63
|16
|Jharkhand
|141
|17
|Karnataka
|953
|18
|Kerala
|349
|19
|Lakshadweep
|01
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|440
|21
|Maharashtra
|1257
|22
|Manipur
|11
|23
|Meghalaya
|07
|24
|Mizoram
|09
|25
|Nagaland
|11
|26
|Odisha
|417
|27
|Puducherry
|44
|29
|Punjab
|634
|30
|Rajasthan
|325
|31
|Sikkim
|23
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|1379
|33
|Telangana
|612
|34
|Tripura
|53
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1203
|36
|Uttarakhand
|117
|37
|West Bengal
|847
IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification:
The candidates are required to hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. They should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level. Candidates with a working knowledge of computer systems will be given preference.
IBPS Recruitment 2019 |Age Limit:
Candidates of age group 20-28 can apply for the post. However, the board also has provisions of age relaxation. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying.
IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Pay Scale:
On being selected, the candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs.7200 – 19300 from the organisation.
IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Selection Procedure :
Candidates will be selected through Prelims and Mains Examination.
IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Application Fee:
Candidates belonging to General or OBC category will have to pay Rs 600 as application fees. While SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen are required to pay Rs100 during the application process.
IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website -- ibps.in.
Step 2: Click on career section.
Step 3: Click on the “IBPS Recruitment 2019 for Clerk Posts“ link.
Step 4: Fill the application form.
Step 5: Pay the application fee.
Step 6: Click on the 'Submit' button for final submission.
Step 7: Save and take a print out for future use.
IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Important dates:
|Online Application for IBPS Clerk Starts
|September 17
|Online Application for IBPS Clerk Ends
|October 9
|Conduct of Online Examination – Preliminary
|December 07, 08, 14 and 21
|Result of Online Exam – Preliminary
|December 2019
|Download of Call letter for Online Exam – Main
|January 2020
|Conduct of Online Examination – Main
|January 19, 2020
|Declaration of Final Result
|April 1, 2020