IBPS Recruitment 2019: 12,075 vacancies for clerk post. Read important details here before applying

IBPS Recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) 2019 has invited applications for the 12,075 post of clerk. It has released an official notification for the job openings on its official website -- ibps.com.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2019 16:48 IST
IBPS Recruitment 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) 2019 has invited applications for the 12,075 post of Clerk. It has released an official notification for the job openings on its official website -- ibps.in. Aspirants who are looking for a great job opportunity in the banking sector can apply for the same on or before October 9. 

IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Number of posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be recruiting a total of 12,075 candidates through this selection process. The candidates will be posted to various locations across the country. 

S.No States No. of Posts
1 Andaman & Nicobar Island  14
2 Andhra Pradesh  777
3 Arunachal Pradesh  11
4 Assam  189
5 Bihar  295
6 Chandigarh  64
7 Chhattisgarh  174
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli  04
9 Daman & Diu  02
10 Delhi  525
11 Goa  67
12 Gujarat  600
13 Haryana  328
14 Himachal Pradesh  129
15 Jammu & Kashmir  63
16 Jharkhand  141
17 Karnataka  953
18 Kerala  349
19 Lakshadweep  01
20 Madhya Pradesh  440
21 Maharashtra  1257
22 Manipur  11
23 Meghalaya  07
24 Mizoram  09
25 Nagaland  11
26 Odisha  417
27 Puducherry  44
29 Punjab  634
30 Rajasthan  325
31 Sikkim  23
32 Tamil Nadu  1379
33 Telangana  612
34 Tripura  53
35 Uttar Pradesh  1203
36 Uttarakhand  117
37 West Bengal  847

IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification: 

The candidates are required to hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. They should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level. Candidates with a working knowledge of computer systems will be given preference.

IBPS Recruitment 2019 |Age Limit:

Candidates of age group 20-28 can apply for the post. However, the board also has provisions of age relaxation. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying. 

IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Pay Scale:

On being selected, the candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs.7200 – 19300 from the organisation. 

IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Selection Procedure :

Candidates will be selected through Prelims and Mains Examination. 

IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General or OBC category will have to pay Rs 600 as application fees. While SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen are required to pay Rs100 during the application process. 

IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on career section.

Step 3: Click on the “IBPS Recruitment 2019 for Clerk Posts“ link. 

Step 4: Fill the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Click on the 'Submit' button for final submission.

Step 7: Save and take a print out for future use.

IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Important dates: 

Online Application for IBPS Clerk Starts September 17
Online Application for IBPS Clerk Ends    October 9
Conduct of Online Examination – Preliminary   December 07, 08, 14 and 21
Result of Online Exam – Preliminary   December 2019
Download of Call letter for Online Exam – Main   January 2020
Conduct of Online Examination – Main   January 19, 2020
Declaration of Final Result   April 1, 2020

IBPS Recruitment 2019 - Official Notification - Direct Link 

