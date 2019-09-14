IBPS Recruitment 2019: 12,075 vacancies for clerk post. Read important details here before applying

IBPS Recruitment 2019

IBPS Recruitment 2019: 12,075 vacancies for clerk. Read important details here before applying

IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Number of posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) 2019 has invited applications for the 12,075 post of C. It has released an official notification for the job openings on its official website -- ibps.i n. Aspirants who are looking for a great job opportunity in the banking sector can apply for the same on or before October 9.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be recruiting a total of 12,075 candidates through this selection process. The candidates will be posted to various locations across the country.

S.No States No. of Posts 1 Andaman & Nicobar Island 14 2 Andhra Pradesh 777 3 Arunachal Pradesh 11 4 Assam 189 5 Bihar 295 6 Chandigarh 64 7 Chhattisgarh 174 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 04 9 Daman & Diu 02 10 Delhi 525 11 Goa 67 12 Gujarat 600 13 Haryana 328 14 Himachal Pradesh 129 15 Jammu & Kashmir 63 16 Jharkhand 141 17 Karnataka 953 18 Kerala 349 19 Lakshadweep 01 20 Madhya Pradesh 440 21 Maharashtra 1257 22 Manipur 11 23 Meghalaya 07 24 Mizoram 09 25 Nagaland 11 26 Odisha 417

27 Puducherry 44 29 Punjab 634 30 Rajasthan 325 31 Sikkim 23 32 Tamil Nadu 1379 33 Telangana 612 34 Tripura 53 35 Uttar Pradesh 1203 36 Uttarakhand 117 37 West Bengal 847

IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification:

The candidates are required to hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. They should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level. Candidates with a working knowledge of computer systems will be given preference.

IBPS Recruitment 2019 |Age Limit:

Candidates of age group 20-28 can apply for the post. However, the board also has provisions of age relaxation. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying.

IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Pay Scale:

On being selected, the candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs.7200 – 19300 from the organisation.

IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Selection Procedure :

Candidates will be selected through Prelims and Mains Examination.

IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General or OBC category will have to pay Rs 600 as application fees. While SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen are required to pay Rs100 during the application process.

IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on career section.

Step 3: Click on the “IBPS Recruitment 2019 for Clerk Posts“ link.

Step 4: Fill the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Click on the 'Submit' button for final submission.

Step 7: Save and take a print out for future use.

IBPS Recruitment 2019 | Important dates: