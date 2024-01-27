Jammu and Kashmir Police bursts terror module in Kupwara, arrests five associates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir Police with the arrested terrorists.

Kupwara Police on Saturday busted a terror module and arrested five terror associates in Karnah district. The module was involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition in the region.

"Acting on credible information from sources and corroborated by other sister agencies and counterparts, Kupwara Police along with 09PARA Field Regiment has busted a terror module involved in smuggling of various arms and ammunition sent by two POK based LeT terrorist handlers namely Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh alias Shakoor S/o Wali Mohammad Seikh R/o Gabra Karnah and Qazi Mohammad Khushal S/o Qazi Syed Yaseen R/o Dhanni Karnah. Both were operating from across the border. The police also arrested Zahoor Ahmad Bhat S/o Noor Hussain Bhat R/o Rear Sudhpora Karnah from whom so far various incriminating materials like one AK Rifle, one AK Magazine, 20 AK Rounds, 2 pistols and 2 pistol magazine.

"According to preliminary investigations, two handlers were in touch with Zahoor, hailing from a village in proximity to LoC," the statement read. The consignments dispatched from the across the border were delivered to other terror associates who were in contact with Bhat and the above mentioned handlers as well.

"Based on the further leads, four more terror associates namely Khursheed Ahmad Rather S/o Lt. Mohd Yousuf Rather R/o Gabra, Karnah; Mudassir Shafiq S/o Shafiq Ahmad R/o Gabra, Karnah; Ghulam Sarwar Rather S/o Mohd Yousuf Rather R/o Gabra Karnah and Qazi Fazal Illahi S/o Qazi Mohammad Anwar have also been arrested, arms and ammunition and other incriminating material including 5 AK Rifle (Short), 5 AK Magazines and 16 Short AK Rounds.

The case is being investigated expeditiously in a comprehensive manner to further unearth the conspiracy regarding the smuggling of arms and ammunition and proscribed material/contraband.

