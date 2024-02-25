Sunday, February 25, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Omar Abdullah criticises EC, says matter of shame that elections in J&K had to be announced by SC

Omar Abdullah criticises EC, says matter of shame that elections in J&K had to be announced by SC

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also claimed that the Kashmiri Pandits, whom his government had resettled in the Valley with government jobs, are now pleading that they be allowed to move back to Jammu.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Srinagar Updated on: February 25, 2024 9:49 IST
NC leader Omar Abdullah
Image Source : PTI NC leader Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah targeted the Election Commission of India, saying it was "a matter of considerable shame" that the Supreme Court had to issue a directive about elections in Jammu and Kashmir rather than the poll body.

The view that Article 370 was at the root of all problems of Jammu and Kashmir was not correct, said the NC leader adding terrorist attacks are now being reported in areas which were earlier free of terrorism, in particular the hills of Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch.

More Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in targeted attacks in the Valley during the tenure of the present government than in the past, he claimed.

"What is the BJP and what is the Government of India going to do about the deadline the Supreme Court has set," Abdullah asked. The top court directed the assembly elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of September 2024.

In December last year, the Supreme Court upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which had given a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, but directed restoration of statehood "at the earliest". Assembly elections should be held by September 30, 2024, it said.

Abdullah also said that terror attacks on Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley is a regular occurrence. Despite the abrogation of Article 370, pockets of support for separatists continue to exist and hardly a week or two pass without a terrorist attack, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 cancelled, re-exam in six months, orders Yogi govt

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement