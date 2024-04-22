Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ghulam Nabi Azad's DPAP announces Amir Bhatt as candidate from Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : DPAP/X DPAP Srinagar Lok Sabha candidate Amir Bhatt

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Monday nominated Amir Ahmed Bhatt as a candidate from the Srinagar constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The decision was taken in a meeting headed by Party’s President Ghulam Nabi Azad. Bhatt is the District President of DPAP.

In a press release, DPAP said "In a meeting headed by Jb. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Chairman DPAP, it has been decided that Mr. Amir Ahmed Bhatt, District President DPAP, Srinagar, as its candidate from Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency."

Earlier, Mohammad Saleem Parray on Friday filed nomination papers from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir which is going to polls in the third phase of elections on May 7.

Accompanied by DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad and other leaders of the party, Parray filed the nomination papers before Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Syed Fakhruddin, who is the returning officer of the constituency. Talking to reporters after filing nomination papers, Azad expressed hope that Parray would win from the seat and represent Jammu and Kashmir and its people in the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Election: PDP releases poll manifesto, Mehbooba alleges J-K converted to 'open air prison'

ALSO READ | Ghulam Nabi Azad not to contest Lok Sabha elections, withdraws name from Anantnag-Rajouri seat