Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PDP releases poll manifesto, Mehbooba alleges J-K converted to 'open air prison'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday (April 19) released her party manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections and alleged that Jammu and Kashmir has been “converted into an open air prison” after the abrogation of Article 370. She alleged that the Centre’s “unilateral decisions” are “unacceptable” to the people of the UT. Releasing her party manifesto, Mufti vowed to provide education, roads and drinking water.

“The unilateral decisions, stifling of just voices and erosion of constitutional guarantees are unacceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We will tell this to the people of the country in parliament. This is the reason why attempts to divide our votes must be foiled. Waheed-Ur Rahman Para is eminently qualified to represent the voices besides being able to maintain connection with the roots that he had developed as party’s youth leader since inception,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti’s message in election manifesto

In a message on the election manifesto, Mufti levelled a series of allegations against the BJP-led Centre and said, “Our mission is to go to the parliament and raise the issues facing by people. Everything, all our resources, minerals are being sold to the outside state. Since August 2019 J&K has been converted into an open air prison after the illegal abrogation of Article 370 . There has been an unending onslaught on our collective identity, land, jobs, resources & infringement upon the very freedom to speak.”

She said that there is a “dire need” to raise the voice against “this onslaught on the floor of the parliament”.

“Right from the drastic changes to state subject and land laws to the outsourcing of our resources by gifting contracts to outsiders. Even developmental projects are being handed over to non- locals,” she said.

Notably, PDP has fielded candidates on all three seats in the Kashmir Valley. PDP is also a part of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc of which National Conference is an ally. However, in the Kashmir Valley, both the parties have fielded candidates against each other. PDP-NC are allies at the national level for the Lok Sabha polls that began on Friday (April 19) and will continue till June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.