Democratic Progressive Azad Party president Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad has decided not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources said. He has withdrawn his candidature from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir, they added.

Following Azad's withdrawal, Mohammad Saleem Paray could be the party's candidate from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, sources added.