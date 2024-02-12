Former J-K MLC Shahnaz Ganai joins BJP, hails govt for extending reservation benefits to SCs, STs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Former J-K MLC Shahnaz Ganai joins BJP

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, former Jammu and Kashmir MLC Shahnaz Ganai, a highly regarded and influential figure in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape, on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters in New Delhi.

The former National Conference member formally joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who represents Udhampur in the Lok Sabha, and party general secretary Tarun Chugh.

Ganai, previously a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) representing the National Conference (NC), is known for her unwavering dedication to public service and tireless advocacy for the welfare of the people.

Here's why Shahnaz Ganai joined BJP

She opted to join the BJP, emphasising the party's consistent dedication to fulfilling its pledges to the people of India. She particularly pointed out the recent significant milestone of obtaining long-awaited reservations for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community in Jammu and Kashmir as a tangible example of the BJP's commitment to addressing the requirements and aspirations of all sections of society.

Ganai said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot of good work for people and she has been impressed with his philosophy of 'sabka saath sabka vikas'.

"This government has empowered every section of society, including those in Jammu and Kashmir which is undergoing a transformation", she said, lauding the development in the "new" Kashmir.

She further said that people want to strengthen Modi and the BJP.

Ganai lauded the government for extending reservation benefits to SCs, STs and OBCs in the erstwhile state, now a Union territory. "We will work together to ensure a hat-trick (of win) for Modi," Ganai said, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

She said that PM Modi's presence has ensured that Pakistan does not dare to foment trouble in border areas and people there live peacefully.

Her father Ghulam Ahmed Ganai was a minister in Jammu and Kashmir. Praising the changes in the region, Singh said over two crore tourists visited a region which earlier made news for terror acts.

BJP welcomes Shahnaz Ganai

Welcoming Ganai into the BJP family, Tarun Chugh acknowledged her significant stature and influence in Jammu and Kashmir's political arena. He expressed optimism regarding the party's future trajectory in the region and alluded to the possibility of more prominent figures from Jammu and Kashmir making the decision to align themselves with the BJP in the near future, underlining the growing momentum and resonance of the party's vision for the state.

Moreover, Chugh asserted with conviction, "Not only are the people, but the politicians as well, expressing their discontent with traditional political parties. They are annoyed by the regional parties here. They seek a new direction, one that prioritizes the common people's interests." With fervor, he stressed, "We must adopt a fresh approach to governance. The BJP is committed to delivering the positive change our region deserves."

Chugh reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to expediting the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the party's meticulous and comprehensive preparations across all districts of the region. He exuded confidence in the overwhelming support of the people of Kashmir, pointing to the BJP's proven track record of delivering tangible benefits and transformative change to the region and its populace.

Furthermore, Chugh proclaimed passionately, "We cannot overlook the transformative and inclusive governance agenda spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir. Under his leadership, we have witnessed significant strides in dismantling entrenched political dynasties, ushering in a new era of participatory and people-centric governance."

With unwavering conviction, he declared, "This is a testament to the BJP's commitment to fostering positive change and inclusivity in our beloved region."

