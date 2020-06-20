Yoga for Summers | Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas to keep mind and body cool

With the summer season, many diseases and problems arrive. Heatstroke and dehydration are the most common problems that people face in summers. Due to increased heat, the skin as well as the organs start working differently. In order to avoid these problems, it is very important to keep the mind and body cool. Dehydration causes diseases like diarrheoa, indigestion, heatstroke and others. According to Swami Ramdev, performing yoga asanas daily and consuming foods that are cooling agents help keep the diseases away in summers. In a special show on India TV, Swami Ramdev explains that yoga maintains the balance between mind and body and protects from many diseases.

Swami Ramdev claims that there is such strength in yoga that you can even get rid of sweating in summer. He suggests doing these Yogasanas and pranayamas regularly to beat the heat.

Pranayamas for keeping mind cool

Swami Ramdev suggests doing pranayamas like bhastrika, anulom vilom, kapalbhati, ujjayi, bhramari, udgith, sheetali and sheetakari. These pranayamas ensure proper blood circulation in the body which keeps the diseases like indigestion at bay. They also balance the energy and stabilize the mood.

Yogasana to keep the body and mind cool

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Mandukasana

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Gomukhasana

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Halasana

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Makarasana

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Uttanpadasana

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Sheershasana

Home Remedies to keep the body cool

Drink gourd juice added with mint and lemon juice daily

If you have diarrhea due to heat, eat pomegranate and bel fruit

Dhritkumari, watermelon, gourd juice is beneficial to get rid of many problems caused due to heat

If your stomach is upset, consume rose syrup or gulkanda

Drink cucumber juice.

Mango drink is the best drink to get rid of heat in summers

