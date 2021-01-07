Yoga for Hypothermia | Swami Ramdev shares yogasanas and remedies to avoid extreme cold

Winters are at their peak these days, everyone is troubled by the cold. It gets difficult to maintain the optimum body temperature i.e 35 ° C in such weather. Any negligence towards your health can prove dangerous. Excessive cold body temperature can lead to hypothermia. Hypothermia is a medical condition in which the body temperature gets much lower than normal.

In these cold weather conditions, the metabolic rate of children and the elderly becomes low, which leads to hypothermia. Apart from this, cough, cold, fever, asthma, cold diarrhea, indigestion, and acidity problems also arise. Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas and remedies to avoid extreme cold and keep your body fit and healthy.

Symptoms of hypothermia

Cough and cold

Runny nose

Frequent sneezing

Watery eyes

body ache

Heaviness in head and chest

Heavy breathing with sound

Sore throat

Yoga asanas to get rid of hypothermia and asthma:

Swami Ramdev suggests various asanas to avoid hypothermia and asthma like Yogic jogging, surya namaskar, dand baithak, uthithapada asana, mayur asana, sarvanga asana, shirsha asana, and utanapada asana. These asanas will help in maintaining the temperature of the body, muscle strength, reduce digestion problems, increases immunity, and make your body energetic and fit.

Pranayamas to avoid cold:

There are certain Pranayamas to avoid cold as suggested by Swami Ramdev like abhaya yantra pranayama (Powerbreak), surya bhedi pranayama, kapal bharti, udhdreetha, and anulom vilom. These pranayamas will help you in protecting your body from catching a cold and keep it warm. They also help in relieving stress, clears the intestines, reduces breathing problems, maintain body weight, and increases immunity. Therefore, it is advised to incorporate these yoga asanas into your daily routine.