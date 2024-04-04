World Health Day 2024: Essential Lifestyle changes to maintain overall health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Essential Lifestyle changes to maintain overall health.

World Health Day is an annual event celebrated on April 7th to raise awareness about pressing health issues and promote healthy living around the world. In 2024, the theme of World Health Day is "My health, my right." Now to commemorate World Health Day, let's explore the vital lifestyle changes we can adopt for our overall well-being, with a focus on our heart, kidneys, and brain health. According to Dr Preeti Chhabria, Director, of Internal Medicine and General Medicine at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon (Mumbai), our lifestyle choices significantly impact these organs, and making simple yet impactful changes can lead to a healthier life.

Optimal Nutrition:

The saying "you are what you eat" rings true for our health. Prioritize fresh, whole foods over processed ones to support the optimal function of your heart, kidneys, and brain. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins in your diet for essential nutrients.

Adequate Sleep:

Quality sleep is crucial for good health. Lack of sleep can affect immunity and heart health, leading to cholesterol buildup in arteries. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of restful sleep each night by maintaining regular sleep schedules and avoiding stimulants before bed.

Avoid Harmful Substances:

Nicotine, found in cigarettes and tobacco products, poses a significant threat to heart, lung, and brain health. Quitting smoking and avoiding secondhand smoke are crucial for a healthier heart and lungs.

Limit Alcohol and Drugs:

Excessive alcohol and recreational drug use can harm the heart, liver, and brain. Limit alcohol intake and avoid recreational drugs to maintain good health.

Regular Physical Activity:

Engage in regular physical activity for a healthy heart, kidneys, and brain. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling, to keep your body and mind in top condition.

As the world continues to grapple with severe diseases, it is crucial to prioritise health and strengthen healthcare systems to ensure a healthier and more resilient future.

