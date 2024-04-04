Health Ministry introduces myCGHS iOS App with enhanced security measures

Follow us on Image Source : X/TWITTER Health Ministry introduces myCGHS iOS App

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has introduced the much-awaited myCGHS app for Apple users. Launched on April 3rd, 2024, the app brings a range of healthcare functionalities to Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries, all protected by enhanced security features. This marks a significant step towards improved accessibility and a more digital healthcare experience for CGHS users.

The myCGHS app prioritises user safety by incorporating robust security features. Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of protection during login, while the mPIN functionality provides a convenient and secure way to access the app quickly. These measures ensure that only authorised users can access sensitive health information.

"The myCGHS app is an essential leap for CGHS in the realm of healthcare services. It empowers CGHS beneficiaries with convenient access to essential healthcare features right at their fingertips," said Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary.

Services at your fingertips:

The user-friendly app empowers CGHS beneficiaries to manage their healthcare needs effectively. Here's a glimpse of what the app offers:

Effortless appointment scheduling and management: Book and cancel appointments online, ensuring you get the healthcare you need at your convenience.

Carry your CGHS card digitally: Download a digital copy of your CGHS card and index card, eliminating the need to carry physical documents.

Access lab reports with ease: View your lab reports from CGHS labs directly on the app, saving time and streamlining the process.

Track medication history: Monitor your medication history, ensuring you stay on track with your treatment plan.

Reimbursement claim status at a glance: Check the status of your medical reimbursement claims and stay informed.

Referral details readily available: Access referral details seamlessly, ensuring a smooth transition between healthcare providers.

Locate nearby wellness centres: Find CGHS-approved wellness centres near you, promoting preventive healthcare and overall well-being.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) Himachal Pradesh and the NIC Health Team, the myCGHS app reflects a commitment to collaborative innovation in the healthcare sector. "This initiative aligns with the government's vision of leveraging technology to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services," added Apurva Chandra. The myCGHS app will now be available for download on both iOS and Android platforms, free of charge.

(with IANS inputs)