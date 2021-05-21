Image Source : FREEPIK White Fungus & Black Fungus: Difference in symptoms, early detection and prevention

Amid the increasing Covid cases, India is struggling with another epidemic called Black Fungus infection aka mucormycosis. Many cases are being detected of this rare fungal infection in Covid patients and people who are diabetic, have kidney or heart problems, or are on high steroids. Just when the government was dealing with the black fungus epidemic, another fungal infection- White Fungus has started to spread its wings. Four patients of white fungus have been reported in Patna, the capital of Bihar. The infected patients also include a famous specialist from Patna. In such a situation, questions are being raised about how is white fungus different from black fungus infection? How to protect yourself from this infection? In a special show on India TV, know the answers to every question related to the white fungus from the well-known doctors of the country.

White fungus is four times more dangerous than black fungus. It damages many parts of the body and spreads in the lungs. It also shows severe effects on the kidney, mouth, skin, and brain. Young children are also being affected by white fungus.

Difference in symptoms of White and Black fungus

White Fungus Symptoms

Cough

Fever

Diarrhea

Dark spots on lungs, reduced oxygen level

Note: The symptoms of 'white fungus' are similar to those of COVID and the infection can be diagnosed through CT-scan or X-ray.

Also read | Black fungus: AIIMS Guidelines for early detection of mucormycosis in its Covid ward

Black Fungus Symptoms

Facial Deformity

Headache

Facial pain

Nasal congestion

Loss of vision or pain in eyes

Altered mental state, confusion

Swelling in cheeks and eyes

Toothache, loosening of teeth

Black crusts in the nose

Who is more at risk of White Fungus infection?

Both White and Black fungus prey on people with low immunity. Along with this, people suffering from diabetes, cancer, critical illness or a patient admitted in ICU are more prone to black fungus. At the same time, the white fungus attacks people with comorbidities. People with cancer, excess blood sugar are more prone to white fungus.

How white fungus spreads in the body?

According to AIIMS professor Dr. Kaushal Verma, the white fungus begins from the tongue or private parts due to which, it makes the tongue white. It then spreads to other organs along with lungs, brains, food pipes.

How to avoid black and white fungus infection?

According to Dr. Pankaj Aggarwal, the first one has to avoid getting Covid infection. Therefore it is important to strengthen the immunity. Do not overuse steroids during covid treatment. Steroids should be given only when the oxygen levels go down and pneumonia occurs. When the condition is stable, reduce the number of steroids, so that there is no problem of blood sugar fluctuation. White and black fungus infections can be avoided in these ways.

Is taking steroids in fever a problem even after Covid recovery?

According to AIIMS Dr. Rakesh Malhotra, if even after one week of recovering from covid, a person is witnessing fever and breathlessness, then these are red flag signs. Steroids may therefore be required. In such a situation, you should immediately contact the doctor. The first week after the Covid recovery is very important. It is advised to stay clear of steroids at this time.

Also Read: Black Fungus: Can you get both Covid and black fungus infection?

Disclaimer: This content is created and published for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. For more information, please consult a doctor.

For more health updates click here!