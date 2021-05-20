Image Source : FREEPIK Black fungus: AIIMS Guidelines for early detection of mucormycosis in its Covid ward

Amidst the catastrophe of the second wave of the Coronavirus, the challenge of black fungus is constantly increasing. Many cases of this rare fungal infection have been reported in different parts of the country. Deaths have also been recorded in many places. In Maharashtra alone, 90 people have lost their lives due to black fungus. Every day new cases are coming up in other states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. Rajasthan has even declared black fungus as an epidemic.

Amidst the increasing crisis, some guidelines have been released by AIIMS on Wednesday night, which can help in the early detection and treatment of black fungus. The guidelines have been laid out for its covid ward.

Which patients have the highest risk?

Patients with uncontrolled diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis, and diabetics on steroids or tocilizumab

Patients on immune-suppressants or anti-cancer treatment, and patients with chronic debilitating illness

Patients on high dose steroids and or long duration of steroids or tocilizumab

Severe Covid cases

Patients on oxygen support – nasal springs, by mask, or on a ventilator.

Also Read: Black Fungus: What causes mucormycosis? Can you get both Covid and black fungus infection?

Doctors at AIIMS have been advised that patients who are at high risk of getting black fungus should be examined regularly till the time of discharge.

Early detection symptoms of black fungus

These symptoms will make it easier for people or doctors taking care of covid patients to detect black fungus

Nose bleeding, abnormal black discharge or crus

Nasal congestion

Head and eye pain

Swelling near the eyes, blurred vision, red eyes, less visibility, difficulty in opening and closing the eye

Numbness or tingling feeling on the face

Difficulty in opening the mouth or chewing something

Toothache, swelling inside or around the mouth

Also read: Dos and Don'ts for black fungus in COVID patients

What to do if you have symptoms of black fungus?

AIIMS has also laid out guidelines on what to do if a patient shows symptoms of black fungus

Contact an ENT doctor immediately, contact an eye expert or contact a doctor who is treating a similar patient

Follow the treatment every day. If you have diabetes, then monitor blood sugar

If there is any other disease, keep taking medicines and monitor it

Do not take steroids or any other medicines on your own. Take medication only after consulting the doctor

Get MRI and CT scan done on the advice of the doctor. Nasal-eye examination is also important

Also Read: What is mucormycosis? Will you be protected against black fungus attack after taking COVID vaccine?