Black Fungus: What causes mucormycosis? Can you get both covid and black fungus infection?

Black Fungus infection, also called mucormycosis, has become a cause of worry for health experts as the death cases are increasing rapidly due to this infection. It is affecting the Covid patients as well as those who have recovered from the coronavirus. Till now, most cases of Black Fungus have been detected in Maharashtra and Gujarat. While the medical staff and health experts continue to offer treatment for covid and black fungus, the responsibility also lies on the citizens to follow guidelines to stay protected from the infection.

What causes black fungus infection or mucormycosis?

The fungal infection is caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment in soil, air, or food. They enter the body through the nose, mouth or eyes and can affect the brain. if not treated on time. Health experts have claimed that 'misuse of steroids' or consuming steroids during covid treatment is the major cause of black fungus or mucormycosis.

Mucormycosis mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs and sickness. After the covid treatment, the immunity of the person is low which is why they become prone to the black fungus infection. People who are suffering from diabetes or Covid patients with diabetes have a high chance of getting infected.

Can you get both covid and black fungus infection?

According to the ICMR, Covid-19 patients are at a higher risk of black fungus infections. These include patients who were taking steroids during treatment and were in the ICU for a long time at the hospital. Reports have also claimed that a covid patient can also fall victim to this rare fungal infection.

According to a report in MedicineNet, fungal infections can occur to people who have tested covid positive and have existing comorbidities like diabetes or HIV.

Symptoms of Black Fungus aka mucormycosis

Facial Deformity

Headache

Facial pain

Nasal congestion

Loss of vision or pain in eyes

Altered mental state, confusion

Swelling in cheeks and eyes

Toothache, loosening of teeth

Black crusts in the nose

How to prevent black fungus infection?

Dr Saumitra Rawat, Member National Task Force, explains in a special segment on IndiaTV, that when one witnesses symptoms like pain in teeth, eyes or head, or blur in eyesight, there are chances he is suffering from black fungus infection. In this case, one should consult the doctor immediately. He suggests maintaining good hygiene to stay protected from black fungus infection. Taking bath daily and doing gargles are very effective. Nasal and oral care is very important.

Prof. Rajesh Malhotra from AIIMS, tells IndiaTV that people with diabetes are more prone to getting black fungus infection. He shares that diabetic people need to maintain their sugar levels and take care of the cleanliness around them. Even if you have recovered from Covid, it is important to wear masks so that the infection doesn't enter the body.

