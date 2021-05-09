What is mucormycosis? Will you be protected against black fungus attack after taking COVID vaccine?

Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

The coronavirus is now hitting the eyes as well. Many people suffering from COVID are having eye problems too. Some cases have also be seen where infected patients have lost their eye sights. In some severe cases, doctor's had to remove the eyes altogether of the patients who were diagnosed with fungal disease, mucormycosis. On Sunday, in the 'Jeetga India, Harega Corona' conclave, doctors discussed Mucormycosis, and how is it attacking the eyes of COVID 19 patients. Former AIIMS director MC Mishra, Medanta hospital doctor Arvinder, AIIMS professor Dr. Atul Kumar discussed the same and answered many questions related to this black fungus.

Question: What is mucormycosis or black fungus infection?

Answer : When long-term treatment of patients in the ICU occurs, their immunity decreases. They are very prone to fungal infections. Therefore, treatment protocols include anti-fungal therapy in all ICU patients. But in some people who have diabetes or less immunity, this mucormycosis causes fungal attacks.

Question: How to identify the symptoms of black fungus after recovering from COVID?

Answer: It will be very rare, if someone has a mild to moderate COVID patient, is cured at home has a fungal infection. It is not common. If someone has a fever, nasal congestion, eye pain, eye drops and headache after recovery a checkup for the fungal infection should be done immediately. This fungus becomes very deadly if it reaches the brain.

Question: If someone is seeing symptoms of black fungus while at home, then what should be the initial aid?

Answer: If someone has diabetes. Such people need to be more careful when sneezing or have nose watering. If one has been operated for sinus they should be careful too. Keep taking steam, so that the sinus remains open, because it is very important for the sinus to remain open.

Question: How one gets infected with black fungus?

Answer: These are more common in Covid patients. The main reasons for this are that someone who has diabetes, or someone has been on antibiotics for a long time. Those who have received long term oxygen therapy can also have black fungus. Apart from this, those who have been on steroids or people are intaking oxygen from oxygen cylinders and the tube is not clean.

Question: In some cases when the fundus reaches the brain from the eye, the eye is removed. Is there an alternative?

Answer: A term is used - Invasiveness. It invades tissue, after which not many people survive. The only solution is to avoid it. Nowadays, most people are using steroids even in mild covid, there is no justification.

Question: Can steroids also cause mucormycosis?

Answer: Of course, high dose of steroids is also the reason. In at least 50 percent of cases, there is no need to give steroid but people are panicking. Steroids should be used when oxygenation is low, there is difficulty in breathing, saturation is less than 94, fever persists even after 7 days.Therefore Black fungus is occurring due to the overuse of steroids.

Question: Did such cases also occur in the first wave of Corona?

Answer: No, it was not seen in the previous wave as much as is being seen this time. There were some retinal problems. There was not much major or fungal infection.

Question: Those who have taken the vaccine, will they survive this fungal infection?

Answer: There is no relation between taking the vaccine and fungal infection. If one has taken a vaccine shot, they are likely to have a mild COVID infection which won't require steroids and hence they are unlikely to have the black fungus.