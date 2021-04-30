What to do if you think you have COVID 19? Tips from UNICEF on how to treat mild symptoms & when to seek help

Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

With rising COVID 19 cases in the country and changing weather, stigmas around coronavirus are also increasing. In such a scenario, UNICEF India using guidelines from WHO, MoHFW and AIIMS shared tips on how to treat medical symptoms at home and when to seek emergency medical help. However, the first and foremost thing that one should keep in mind is to isolate. The agency says, do not wait to get test results or get tested - self-isolate immediately on feeling any symptoms. Also, do not panic. One should remember that most people recover from COVID-19 and do not require hospitalization. However, it absolutely recommended to first speak to a doctor.

How to manage mild symptoms/ milder form of COVID-19 at home

Isolate yourself in a separate room with a working bathroom/toilet if possible.

Wear triple sharing masks covering your nose and mouth whenever you open the door. Those entering your room should do the same. Also, discard the mask after eight hours.

Make sure to wash your hands frequently with soap or use 70% alcohol-based sanitiser. You should also clean your room yourself with disinfectant or soap.

If possible open windows for better ventilation.

Do not bathe with cold water. Use hot water if possible and tepid sponge.

Utensils should be cleaned wearing cloves with soap and it is strongly advised to not use personal items with others.

If you feel up for it, do a little exercise.

Monitor your oxygen levels at least every six hours. If your breaths are too fast take a six minute walk and try again.

Frequently check your temperature if you have fever.

Keep yourself hydrated and have a healthy diet even if you can't taste a thing. There's no known food yet which can cure COVID but a healthy meal will ensure a faster recovery.

Also read: Which mask is best for you and correct way to wear them | Explained by WHO

Also read: Govt says AYUSH 64 effective in treating mild to moderate COVID-19 infection | Know more

Seek emergency medical care in any of these cases

Oxygen level on oximeter shows less than 94%

shortness of breath worsens.

lips or face turn blue-ish.

feeling of disorientation increases

Fever of 101F (38C) persists for three days

if you feel persistent pressure or pain in chest

slurred speech or seizure

unable to wake up or stay awake

Also read: How to use pulse oximeter correctly, step by step process

Also read: Proning: How to increase oxygen level at home while waiting for help

Do not self medicate, you can take paracetamol (500 mg) in four to six hours in case you have a high fever, but the dose shouldn't increase more than four in 24 hours.

How to prevent COVID 19?

Wear a mask

Wash your hands with soap

Maintain social distancing

Get vaccinated

Disclaimer: This content is created and published for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. For more information, please consult a doctor.

For more such health news click here!