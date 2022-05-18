What is Hot Yoga: Benefits, safety tips and things to keep in mind before enrolling for it

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BIGBLISSDTK Hot yoga

Hot yoga is a form of hatha yoga. This is an intense form of workout that many people are starting to follow as the days are passing by. Before your mind goes on a crazy ride after listening to the term hot, STOP! It is nothing that you might be thinking. It is a yogic practice which provides many health benefits to a person’s lungs, heart, and muscles. This form of yoga is performed in a room which has a hot temperature, and humidity which allows one’s body to sweat. It has tough poses and challenging sequences. This yoga can be performed between 60 to 90 minutes at a room temperature of 27 to 38 degrees. It is also fun as there is music playing and the instructor also communicates with the participants.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JIMMY_BARKAN Standing head to knee pose

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOGAJAKARTA Hot yoga class

Benefits of hot yoga:

It offers the same advantages as hatha yoga but, somewhere it holds more special benefits as it is performed at different room temperatures than the normal ones.

Boost lymph: It keeps the lymphatic system in a good health which makes the body lightweight and your skin also radiates shine. Boosts immunity: It helps to boost the body's immunity, as the daily practice of this helps the body to build a good immune system over a period of time. Fewer chances of injury: If you are performing hot yoga the heat caused by this to your muscles improves your blood flow. As the blood will reach the muscles it will become more flexible resulting in fewer injuries. Remove body toxins: Sweating is the best way to flush out the body toxins and that’s how hot yoga helps in overall health Enhance lung capacity: This yogic practice improves the capacity of the lungs to take the huge volume of air inside, and exhale accordingly.

Also Read: Malaika Arora suggests three yoga asanas for better mental health | VIDEO

A few things you need to keep in mind before doing hot yoga

Wear light, breathable clothes

Bring two towels to use in between the class

You can take the help of gloves and socks to make a grip as your body becomes slippery because of sweat.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIMMY_BARKAN Hot yoga performed to release the stress from the neck and hip area

Image Source : THE_YOGAMERMAID Hot yoga pose

Safety tips for the beginners:

It is advised to maintain the water level of the body. One should match the need of the lost water by drinking plenty of water in between, during and after the class. You can also have light drinks that have fewer calories to gain the lost electrolyte. People who have a low blood pressure problem and are diabetic are advised not to take these classes until advised by the doctor. Pregnant women should first consult their doctor before going for hot yoga classes. If this yoga makes you feel dizzy or nauseous, it is suggested to move out of the class immediately to a cool place.

Also Read: What is Iyengar Yoga: Benefits, correct way to do it and everything you need to know

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.