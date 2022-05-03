What is Iyengar Yoga: Benefits, correct way to do it and everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ IYENGARYOGA_ANDHERI Iyengar Yoga poses

Iyengar Yoga is a form of yogic postures exercise that was developed by B.K.S Iyenger. It is also known as Hatha Yoga. This form of yoga focuses on detail, precision and alignment of the body. This form of exercise has over 200 poses and 14 unique breathing techniques which start with a warm-up session and are followed by standing postures and supine poses. It's speciality comes with the use of different props like belts, blocks, straps, chairs, blankets, etc which are suggested to be used by anyone as it reduces the risk of injury or strain.

What are its benefits?

This form of exercise can be performed by beginners, adults and even old people as it does not put much strain on the body and also reduces the chances of injury. It helps to build strength and flexibility in the body and improves physical health. Many practitioners use this as a therapy to get benefits from disorders like lower back issues, depression, headache, high blood pressure, osteoarthritis etc.

How does this form of yoga helps you?



Flexibility

This form of exercise is slow and gentle which prompts flexibility in the body. Experts suggest that one should practice this form of exercise regularly to get better results without getting any injury.

Toning

Many people who practice this yoga have seen fabulous results as their muscles have been toned completely. This exercise not only builds strength but also helps to keep the mind's peace intact. A person doesn’t feel distracted and tries to focus on the muscles and joints which are get stretched while performing different asanas.

Mental peace

This type of exercise is the best to promote mental health. As much as you can make this practice a regular in your lifestyle, you will be able to feel its good results. It helps a lot in keeping depression at bay and helps to keep you calm.

Improves posture

Iyengar yoga helps to develop a good body posture. It balances the body well and stretches it by equally dividing the weight. Through this, the muscles of the legs, core, and back develop. One can also witness that the correct body posture adds to the personality and makes anyone stand out in the crowd.

Relief from back issues

If you are facing back issues then, this is the best aid which can help you. This exercise is good for people who are facing trouble with back pain and neck pain because of a poor lifestyle and habits.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.