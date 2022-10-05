Wednesday, October 05, 2022
     
Weight Loss Tips: 5 vegetables that are best to shed those extra kilos

Weight loss tips can give you a safe and healthy life. Vegetables are good sources of vitamins and nutrients. It not only helps in reducing weight but also reduces the level of diseases in the body. It builds a strong immune system. It also allows you to live a healthy and longer life.

Disha Sharma Written By: Disha Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2022 16:01 IST
Vegetables, Cauliflower, Spinach, Green leafy vegetables
Image Source : FREEPIK Vegetables are good for health

Weight loss tips can give you the best solutions to maintain a healthy and fit body. For this, vegetables are the best sources as they provide healthy nourishment. Not many know the benefits of vegetables. The most significant benefit is that it helps in reducing weight within a short span of time.

It also helps in building a strong immune system and is essential for learning and sharpening memory. At the same time, it not only helps in reducing weight but is also good for eye health.

5 Vegetables you should eat for weight loss-

1. Spinach: As per a report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eating spinach is strictly related to the reduced risk of chronic diseases. It includes type 2 diabetes, heart disease along with some types of cancers. Spinach in a healthy green smoothie, in a lupini bean salad, or in a Mason-jar salad can reduce the level of chronic illnesses.

2. Broccoli: Broccoli is an edible green plant in the cabbage family. It is a good source of Vitamin K and calcium. There are two vital nutrients that are essential for strong and healthy bones. It's also a great way to have some extra fibre. 

3. Spaghetti squash: As per the USDA Nutrient Database, a cup of cooked squash contains 42 calories which are good for health. It is low in fat as it provides fibre to live longer. It is also an ideal low-calorie alternative to conventional spaghetti.

4. Brussels sprouts: Low in calories and have the ability to make you feel less hungry after eating them, this veggie can help to protect against cancers of the bladder, prostate, stomach, lungs, kidney and breast.

5. Green peas: Almost 9 grams of fibre per cup along with green peas can help to meet your fibre goals. Being a good source of vitamins C and E, zinc, and other antioxidants, it may strengthen your immune system. 

Therefore, these vegetables can protect you against serious illnesses and helps to promote a feeling of fullness. Moreover, high fibre can provide you with antioxidants and phytonutrients to live a healthier life.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

 

