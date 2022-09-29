Diabetes to weight loss: 5 reasons why munching on roasted Chana is good for health

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JAGBANIONLINE Health benefits of roasted chana

Dry roasted chana (chickpeas) has for long been eaten as a munching snack in India. People carry it along when traveling or for munching at work. Believe it or not, eating roasted chana is one of the healthiest snack options.

Here are some health benefits of eating roasted chana:

1. High in protein

Several studies have proven time and again that chickpeas are an excellent source of protein. Roasting them doesn’t hamper its nutritional value at all. Protein is needed for the repair and formation of new cells which promotes growth and development, especially in children, teens and pregnant women.

2. Good for weight loss

Roasted chana is also an excellent source of dietary fiber, the dietary fiber supplementation facilitates weight loss through the reduced frequency of eating and food consumption. Consumption of high-fiber food makes us feel fuller for longer periods of time. Eating high-fiber foods also aids digestion and prevents constipation.

3. Good for diabetics

Foods with a low glycemic index (GI) are excellent for all diabetes patients. Having a low GI means that the intake of that particular food item will not fluctuate your blood sugar levels as high as other food items. Since chickpeas have a low GI of 28, that makes roasted chana a great snack for diabetics.

4. Good for building healthy bones

Roasted chana is an excellent source of pivotal rudiments that help the body in maintaining healthy bones and precluding a host of conditions. According to a study published by the NCBI manganese and phosphorus present in roasted chana help the body in maintaining healthy bone health and precluding conditions similar to abnormal bone conformations, cadaverous fragility, joint pains, etc.

5. Good for cardiovascular health

Roasted chana is also a rich source of manganese, folate, phosphorus and copper which have proven benefits for cardiovascular health. Phosphorus especially is known to improve our blood circulation and keep our hearts healthy.

Pro Tip:

It’s also important to eat the right amount of chana as part of your regular diet to make sure your body gets the right amount of vitamins and minerals and gets the nutrients it needs. Too much intake of chana might lead to, Allergies, bloating, intestinal gas, cramping, diarrhea and dysentery

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: World Heart Day: Know how to keep diabetes under control to avoid heart disease

Also Read: World Heart Day: Newly observed symptoms and complications that signal towards an unhealthy heart

Latest Health News