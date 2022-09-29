World Heart Day: Know how to keep diabetes under control to avoid heart disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Heart Day, tips to keep diabetes under control

This World Heart Day, let us remind ourselves that heart disease is a severe condition that can affect a person’s overall well-being and health. Having diabetes can increase your risk of heart disease by twice. It can lead to critical complications and even affect your future health outcomes, putting you at risk of a repeat heart attack or stroke. Management of diabetes can sometimes be a challenging task. The main goal would be to ensure that blood sugar remains controlled below a specific level of fasting sugar that is less than 99 mg/dL and post-meal sugar that is lower than 140 mg/dL.

How to manage diabetes to avoid heart disease

1. Focus on a healthy diet

As a diabetic, one must be aware of the foods that should be eaten and avoided. Avoiding fried foods, sugar-laden delicacies, and processed foods should be the main goal.

2. Increase physical activities

Whether it is a 30-minute walk every day, yoga or a rigorous gym routine that should be followed, a fitness regime goes a long way in helping regulate sugar levels. Make sure to exercise.

3. Proper use of drugs under the supervision of an expert

There is no one-size-fits-all strategy to keep diabetes under control. A diabetes reversal plan must be tailor-made by your medical expert, keeping in mind the other ailments or comorbidities in mind.

4. Manage your weight

Any diabetic person needs to manage their weight so that it doesn't cause any additional strain on their heart.

5. Keep an eye on eye problems

Diabetes can increase the risk of eye problems too. So, another critical factor that diabetic patients should worry about is retinopathy, which can cause blindness, especially when it is not treated on time. To ensure this does not happen, a regular eye examination to see the internal portion of the eye called the retina by a specialized expert is highly recommended.

6. Urine examination

A urine examination must be conducted every six months to check for protein leakage and serum creatinine to ensure the kidneys function correctly without any future kidney disease.

By making proper lifestyle changes one can go a long way in reducing the risk associated with diabetes, so make sure exercise and a good diet become a regular part of every person’s lifestyle.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Brinjal side effects: People with THESE problems should not eat eggplant. Here's why

Also Read: For healthy heart, women must eat within 15 minutes of waking up & it shouldn't be tea or coffee

Latest Health News